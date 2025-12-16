Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda criticised selecting Ahmedabad for the Commonwealth Games 2030, calling it a 'grave injustice' to Haryana, which contributes nearly 50% of India's medals but gets the lowest Khelo India budget.

Hooda Slams 'Grave Injustice' to Haryana

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday criticised the decision to select Ahmedabad as the official venue for the Commonwealth Games 2030, highlighting what he described as a "grave injustice" to Haryana. Hooda pointed out that Haryana contributes nearly 50% of India's medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics, yet the state has been overlooked in favour of Gujarat. "A great injustice has been done to us. Haryana, which brings in 50% of the medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics, has been ignored. When India was selected to host the Commonwealth Games, Ahmedabad and Gujarat were chosen..." Hooda said, underlining the perceived neglect of Haryana's athletes.

Demand for Co-hosting and Investment

The Congress MP stressed that Haryana could deliver even more medals if significant investments were made in the state, noting that it has been allocated the lowest budget under the Khelo India programme. He urged that the Commonwealth Games be held in Haryana, or at least allow the state to co-host with Ahmedabad, to ensure greater investment in sports infrastructure and athlete development. "Now all the sports budget will be spent there, but you can imagine how many more medals our athletes would have won if this investment had been made in Haryana. On the one hand, Haryana has been allocated the lowest budget under Khelo India, and on the other, Gujarat has been selected to host the Commonwealth and Olympic Games. We demand that these games be held in Haryana, or at least that Haryana be made a co-host so that investment can be made in our state..." Hooda added.

Centenary Games Awarded to Ahmedabad

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark the centenary of the event and are expected to boost India's prospects for hosting the 2036 Olympics. The International Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 centenary Games hosting rights to Ahmedabad, recognising the city as the host to mark 100 years since the inaugural Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

The first Commonwealth Games, in 1930 in Hamilton, featured a small number of countries competing, while the most recent Games, in Birmingham, England, in 2022, were dominated by Australia at the top of the medal table, followed by England, Canada, India, and New Zealand. (ANI)