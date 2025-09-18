Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi accused Election Commission of colluding to weaken democracy, alleging voter deletions targeting Dalits, adivasis and minorities. Rahul claimed Karnataka CID's voter fraud probe was stalled, demanding data release in a week.

Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Election Commission of India on Thursday for allegedly colluding to destroy the electoral process and challenge democracy, hours after her leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and her brother Rahul Gandhi alleged that a systematic effort is ongoing to delete voters who vote for Opposition parties. She further urged the people to watch his press conference where he detailed his claims.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I urge everyone to watch his (Rahul Gandhi) press conference because you should understand what is happening in our country. And the EC is colluding to destroy the electoral process and challenge democracy in our country. We need to fight for democracy, the Constitution and our country," she told reporters in Wayanad.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy accused the poll panel of losing its independence and being controlled by the Central government.

"Election Commission is not an independent body. It is controlled by Central govt. SC also directed EC, but they don't listen. This is democracy in India", Reddy said during a press conference.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly "not cooperating" with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district.

The leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha has claimed that the investigation into the alleged fraud has been stalled for over 2 years as the poll body is not replying to the letters sent by the CID, calling it "proof" that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is "protecting vote chors (vote thieves).

"February 2023 investigation is started, March 2023 Karnataka CID writes to ECI asking for all details. Incomplete details are given in August, with which no investigation can happen. Whatever was not needed was given, whatever was needed that was not given (by the Election Commission)," he said.

He further demanded the ECI to release the requested data within 1 week, as the Karnataka EC has also asked for the data but no reply was given. He has also alleged that a systematic conspiracy is ongoing to disenfranchise certain voters belonging to margnalised communities and vote for Congress.

"In election after election, someone, some group of people have been systematically targeting voters for deletions across India. Different communities, mainly who are voting for opposition, Dalits, OBCs, adivasis, minorities are specifically targeted who vote for the Opposition. We had heard this many times, and now we found 100 per cent proof of it," he added.

Talking about the Aland constituency in Karnataka he alleged that there was an attempt to fraudulently delete around 6 thousand votes by unknown people through software and using mobile numbers outside Karnataka.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)