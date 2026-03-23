Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi welcomed PM Modi's diplomatic efforts in the West Asia conflict, citing the serious impact on the public like LPG shortages and appreciating the PM's regular communication with involved nations like Iran and Israel.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday welcomed the measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to navigate through the West Asia conflict, saying it was important to inform the nations involved in the ongoing conflict about its impact on India and the entire world.

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Speaking to ANI, the UBT Sena MP underscored the impact of the conflict on the general public, including the shortage of LPG. Citing the lack of diplomatic initiatives from any country, she appreciated the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by PM Modi on Sunday and the regular communication with the involved countries. "The direct impact on the public--it's absolutely serious. The public is being affected. There are shortages, whether it's of LPG or everything else. For example, if you go to restaurants, they're open, but more than half the items are missing because of a shortage of LPG. It's been a third week, and there haven't been any peace initiatives from any country," Chaturvedi said. "So, it's a good thing, a good initiative, that the Prime Minister has called all the ministers together and discussed how we can do this. We see that the Prime Minister is constantly in touch with Iran, Israel, the US, and all the other Middle East nations, so this is very important. We have to tell them all that this isn't just impacting India; it's impacting the entire world. There are select countries that are launching attacks, and because of this, the entire country and the world are suffering," she added.

PM Chairs High-Level Security Meeting on West Asia Conflict

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

Mitigating Measures and Economic Impact Discussed

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned regarding the conflict by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

The expected impact and measures taken to address it across sectors like agriculture, fertilisers, food security, petroleum, power, MSMEs, exporters, shipping, trade, finance, supply chains and all affected sectors were discussed.

The overall macro-economic scenario in the country and further measures to be taken were also discussed. A detailed assessment of availability for critical needs of the common man, including food, energy and fuel security, was made. Short term, medium-term and long-term measures to ensure the continued availability of essential needs were discussed in detail.

The impact on farmers and their requirement for fertiliser for the Kharif season was assessed. The measures taken in the last few years to maintain adequate stocks of fertilisers will ensure timely availability and food security. It was also determined that an adequate supply of coal stocks at all power plants will ensure no shortage of electricity in India.

Several measures were discussed to diversify sources of imports required by chemicals, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals and other industrial sectors.

Safeguard Citizens from Impact: PM Modi

PM said that the conflict is an evolving situation and the entire world is affected in some form. In such a situation, all efforts must be made to safeguard the citizens from the impact of this conflict. PM instructed that all arms of government should work together to ensure the least inconvenience to the citizens.

PM Modi also asked for proper coordination with state governments to ensure no black-marketing and hoarding of important commodities. (ANI)