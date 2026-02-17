Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hailed the AI Impact Summit 2026, saying it signals India is "open for business." She emphasized the need for India-specific AI solutions to benefit governance, welfare, and entrepreneurship in the country.

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday called the AI Impact Summit 2026 an important platform for technology and innovation, saying it "signals to the world that we are open for business". She also emphasised the need for India-specific AI solutions to benefit governance, welfare, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "This is an important Summit for the country. I have an interest in AI. I am a part of the IT and Communication standing committee. I have round table discussions scheduled on the same topic... This can benefit India because AI can play a significant role in technology, innovation, governance, and the implementation of welfare schemes... If this is a solution-based Summit, it is a good thing, as it signals to the world that we are open for business and embracing technology."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Need for India-Specific AI Solutions

"It is crucial for India to build its own AI models... Our models should be India-specific and provide solutions for India... We should encourage Indian entrepreneurs to find India-based, India-first solutions. That will be more powerful," she said.

PM Modi Inaugurates Global AI Summit

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme anchored in three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. The summit started on February 16 and will continue until February 20. The Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative. (ANI)