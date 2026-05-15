Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge slammed the Centre, claiming 'Modi-nomics has failed.' He accused the government of hiding fuel price hikes for elections and questioned PM Modi's foreign policy, calling for transparency on the economy.

Karnataka ITBT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the economy, and recent hikes in fuel prices, alleging that "Modi-nomics has failed."

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Criticising the Centre's economic policies, Kharge told ANI, "The Modi-nomics has failed. The foreign policy of India has failed. Mr Modi has been globe-trotting without any consequence or benefit for the nation."

He further alleged that fuel price hikes were deliberately withheld during the election period and announced immediately after the polls concluded. "As soon as the election was over, they were announced. We knew it, and we have been saying it from Day 1. Rahul Gandhi had even raised this issue in Parliament and asked for a discussion on the state of the economy, but Mr Modi kept saying everything is fine. Is this the "ache din" they have promised? And why is the government not telling people the actual problem? Why are they hiding things from us?" he said.

Kharge flags conflicting messages from Centre

Questioning the Centre over its messaging on the economy and fuel conservation, Kharge said there was confusion within the government itself. "While Mr Modi says save petrol, save fuel and avoid buying gold, his ministers are saying there is nothing to worry about and that we are energy-surplus. Who is lying here?" he asked.

'Denial is worst possible thing': Call for transparency

Referring to global tensions and the possibility of economic challenges, Kharge said the government should have acknowledged concerns openly from the beginning instead of remaining in denial. "Nobody is saying we will not support the government in times of crisis. But denial is the worst possible thing you can do for citizens," he said.

Calling for transparency, Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the public and Parliament directly on the challenges facing the country. "See, these kinds of lies and deceit are not good for the country. The Prime Minister should come out in the open, speak to the public and speak in Parliament about the real situation of the crisis we are going to face," he further said.

Price Hike Amid Global Energy Crisis

His remarks come after petrol and diesel prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre across the country today. In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rates rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The hike comes amid growing concerns over the global energy crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. The situation further intensified after disruptions and blockades near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most crucial maritime oil trade routes. Several West Asian nations involved in the conflict are among the leading fuel suppliers globally.

Despite rising global crude oil prices, the Centre has maintained that India has sufficient fuel reserves and there is no shortage of petroleum products in the country. (ANI)