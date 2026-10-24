Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge challenged the BJP to provide evidence for its claims that Rahul Gandhi meets questionable individuals abroad, questioning the intelligence agencies' competence regarding these allegations.

Priyank Kharge Questions BJP Allegations

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned the BJP over its criticism of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits, asking whether intelligence agencies were unaware of whom he was meeting abroad. “Do they not have Intelligence on who Rahul Gandhi is meeting abroad? Is our Intelligence so useless? What is RAW doing?” Kharge asked.

Targeting the BJP over its allegations, the Karnataka minister said the party’s spokespersons were questioning the competence of the External Affairs Minister, Home Minister and Prime Minister through their remarks. “By talking stupidly like this, the BJP spokespersons are saying that they have the most incompetent EAM, most incompetent HM and the most incompetent PM,” he said.

Kharge Demands Evidence of Anti-National Activity

Kharge questioned whether the Leader of the Opposition could travel abroad and meet people secretly, challenging the BJP to provide evidence of any alleged anti-national activity. “Can the Leader of Opposition go anywhere and meet anyone in secret? Show documents if he is indulging in something anti-national,” he said.

BJP Allegations Against Rahul Gandhi

His remarks came after Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday accused Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of meeting "questionable individuals" during his foreign visits and engaging in what he described as anti-India propaganda after returning to the country.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi also criticised Gandhi's leadership of the Congress, alleging that his political approach had weakened the party and raised concerns about the dignity of the office of the Leader of the Opposition. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he visits undisclosed locations and meets with questionable individuals. Upon his return to India, he then engages in anti-India propaganda," Trivedi said.

"I am saying it again: he goes to unknown places, meets suspicious people, and here he comes and engages in anti-India propaganda," he added. (ANI)

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