Former DGP SP Vaid clarifies that ITBP DG's remarks on China face-offs do not indicate territorial occupation, refuting opposition claims as political tensions rise over border security and patrolling rights in Arunachal Pradesh.

Clarification on ITBP Remarks

Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir SP Vaid on Friday said that Director General of ITBP Shatrujeet Kapoor's statement only mentioned of face-offs with China and nowhere did it imply any territory being occupied. Speaking to ANI on Friday, the former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police said that the Director General of the ITBP is simply stating that there have been face-offs with China in certain areas, explaining that a face-off implies a lack of any friendly relations between the two sides.

"Look, it is clear that China has its sights set on Arunachal Pradesh—you can gauge this from their statements. Sometimes they even go as far as changing the names of places. So, how should one deal with a bully like China? You have to respond in the same language they use. The DG of the ITBP is simply stating that there have been 'face-offs' with China in certain areas. This does not mean that an armed conflict is taking place. Yes, they do engage in bullying, and a bully must be countered with the same tactics. That is precisely what our brave ITBP personnel are doing. Shatrujit Kapoor did not suggest that China has occupied any territory, contrary to the uproar being raised by the Congress; he merely mentioned that 'face-offs' occurred. A 'face-off' implies a lack of any friendly relations between the two sides," said Vaid.

Details on Border Engagements

"There is verbal abuse, shoving, and pushing; that is the nature of these encounters. This is an old habit of China’s; we saw it in Ladakh as well, where India responded, and they suffered significant casualties. We lost a commanding officer, Babu Ram, along with some other soldiers, but in response, according to one report, more than 40 of their personnel were killed. Ultimately, when dealing with a bully like China, you have no choice but to respond in kind," added Vaid.

Political Response and Congressional Concerns

SP Vaid's remarks came amidst a political firestorm over the purported remarks by the ITBP DG. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge took the fight to the Prime Minister, demanding that he come clean on the subject. Asking specific questions, Kharge said, "The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?"

The Congress President also demanded accountability on the diplomatic front and called on the PM to address Parliament on the issue. "At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence," Kharge said.

Earlier, on August 25 this year, the 25th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives (SR) of India and China on the Boundary Question was held in Beijing. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the guidance received from the leaders of the two countries, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and create an atmosphere for healthy and steady development of bilateral relations. (ANI)