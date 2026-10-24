Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Agartala, has achieved the 20th rank nationally among boys' day schools, marking its third consecutive year of excellence in academic and holistic education in the latest EducationWorld rankings.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya's National Achievement

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Viveknagar, Agartala, has secured the 20th rank nationally among boys’ day schools in the latest EducationWorld rankings, marking its third consecutive year among India’s top schools. The school, led by Secretary-cum-Principal Maharaj Swami Shubhakaranand Maharaj, had secured the 22nd and 23rd positions in the previous two years, respectively.

Speaking to ANI, Maharaj Swami Shubhakaranand Maharaj attributed the achievement to the blessings of Sri Sri Thakur, Maa and Swamiji. “We wholeheartedly believe that it is only because of the continuous grace of Sri Sri Thakur, Maa and Swamiji that we have secured the 20th rank nationally in the category of boys’ day schools affiliated with CBSE, CISCE and some state boards,” he said.

Institutional Recognition and Legacy

He also highlighted the school’s distinction as the only institution in Northeast India recognised by UNESCO under its Associated Schools Network (ASPnet). The latest ranking marks another milestone for the institution, reflecting its continued commitment to academic excellence and holistic education under the leadership of Maharaj Swami Shubhakaranand Maharaj.

Commitment to Academic Excellence

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya has consistently maintained its excellence in academics and holistic education over the years. The school was also nominated for the Vivekananda School of Excellence Award, which shortlisted 40 institutions out of 13,500 nationwide.

It continues to shine as one of the top boys' schools in India, earning multiple Certificates of Merit from CBSE for outstanding board examination results. The school's commitment to value-based education, academic excellence, and character building continues to make it a beacon of learning in the North East and across the nation.

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