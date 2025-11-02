Priyank Kharge accused the RSS of rejecting the Constitution for Manusmriti, slamming Sambit Patra for defending it. Patra likened Congress's language to extremist groups. The RSS defended itself, citing its 'nation-building' work.

Kharge Slams Patra's Defence of RSS

Hitting back at BJP MP Sambit Patra for criticising Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday accused the BJP leader of defending an organisation that, according to him, rejected the Constitution and sought to impose Manusmriti. "Since when did Sambit Patra become so eloquent to discuss about Mr Kharge? It is Congress's ideology that the Constitution and constitutional values should be respected and protected. How can we accept an organisation that rejected the constitution and wanted Manusmriti to be adopted instead?" Priyank Kharge told reporters.

Questions RSS Funding and Registration

The Karnataka minister also questioned the RSS's funding and registration status, asking why its activities were being promoted from public institutions. "Why are they not registered, is what we are asking. Where are they getting their money from? Who is Mohan Bhagwat and why are his speeches being telecast live? Their activities should be banned in the government premises," he added.

BJP Compares Congress's Language to Extremist Groups

His response came a day after BJP leader Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that the Congress president's language mirrored that of extremist organisations. "The language used by Mallikarjun Kharge today is that of PFI, Muslim League... These extremist organisations raise voices against the RSS because the latter wants to bring everyone together. Mallikarjun Kharge should read the history and the stance of the Congress leaders I mentioned," Patra said in a press conference.

The exchange of words comes after the latest round of political sparring between the BJP and the Congress over the RSS, which remains a frequent flashpoint in the national discourse on ideology and governance. Earlier, the Congress President's son and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had urged state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution."

RSS Defends Itself Against Ban Calls

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale opposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's call for banning the organisation. Hosabale highlighted that there should be a "reason to ban" the organisation, as the RSS regularly engages in nation-building, as has been accepted by the public. "There must be a reason behind the ban. What will be gained by banning an RSS that is engaged in nation-building? The public has already accepted the RSS," Hosabale said during a press conference in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, following the organisation's second day of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarni Mandal meet.

Historical Context

Recently, RSS completed 100 years of existence since 1925. Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur. The organisation works for the welfare of the nation and the Hindu community. However, following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948, the RSS came under scrutiny and was blamed for influencing Nathuram Godse, leading to the organisation's temporary ban. Later on, the ban was lifted and an investigation cleared the organisation of any direct involvement in the killing of Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)