Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has alleged that a Union Minister is pressuring the IT and ED to target him and his cabinet colleagues, using the KPSC recruitment case investigation as a political cover for personal vendettas.

Priyank Kharge Alleges Political Misuse of Central Agencies

Karnataka Cabinet Minister, Priyank Kharge on Monday alleged that the Income Tax (IT) Department and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being ‘pressurised’ to be used against him by a minister in the Narendra Modi government. “Whispers in Delhi’s corridors of power is that a Union Minister is desperately pressuring Modi Sarkar to weaponise the IT and ED against my Cabinet colleagues and me, using the KPSC investigation as political cover,” the politician posted on X. He added, “The RSS’s newest Group D recruit is also reportedly attempting to use the ED to pressure all accused to falsely implicate Congress leaders and me in the KPSC recruitment case.” “It appears the “extremely hard working” Hon’ble Minister is not prepared to go down alone. In his desperation, he seems determined to drag his own coalition partners down with him,” Kharge concluded.

Government Stance on KPSC Irregularities

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Recruitment Reforms

Earlier on October 26, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) would be given a “new form” as part of efforts to prevent examination irregularities and ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process. Speaking to the media at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday, Shivakumar said permission had been granted to interrogate accused Jnanendra in connection with the KPSC irregularities case to bring out the truth.

“Some matters have come to notice; the ED and our officials have investigated, and permission has been given immediately for interrogation to bring out the truth. Our children study with great difficulty. It is not right to allow money and recommendations,” he said. Pointing to previous irregularities in the commission, the Chief Minister said a committee had been formed to examine measures to prevent such incidents, and its recommendations would be considered.