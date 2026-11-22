Tamil Nadu BJP leaders criticized the TVK government for filing a Supreme Court review petition against a ruling that allows lighting a ceremonial lamp at the Tiruparankundram hill during the upcoming Maha Karthigai Deepam festival.

BJP Criticizes TN Govt Move to Review Tiruparankundram Lamp Order

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday questioned Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay’s government’s move to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order allowing a lamp to be lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar during the upcoming Maha Karthigai Deepam festival, accusing the government of adopting an anti-Hindu stance.

In a post on X, Nagenthran condemned the TVK’s decision to seek a review of the Supreme Court order and questioned why the government was opposing the lighting of the lamp at the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar. “Why is Mr. @TVKVijayHQ’s government so fired up about lighting a lamp on the lamp pillar? I strongly condemn the anti-Hindu stance of @TVKPartyHQ, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ‘review’ of the Court’s order allowing a lamp to be lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar on the upcoming Maha Karthigai Deepam festival,” he said.

Questioning the government’s position, Nagenthran asked why the TVK government was seeking a review. “Why is Mr Joseph Vijay so rattled about lighting the Karthigai lamp on land belonging to the temple at Tiruparankundram, the first battlefield of Lord Murugan? While all other organisations are keeping quiet and respecting the Supreme Court’s order, why is the TVK government alone rushing to file a review petition?" he wrote. He also accused the TN Chief Minister of religious-based politics for the appesement of the vote bank. "Is the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, which is supposed to protect temple properties, itching to turn Kandhar Malai into ‘Sikandar’ Malai? Must Mr Joseph Vijay stoop so low for vote-bank politics?” he added.

He further objected to the use of public funds for legal proceedings against the lighting of the lamp, alleging that the government was using taxpayers’ money to oppose the religious rights of Murugan devotees. “Moreover, the TVK government, which keeps filing petitions in the courts to prevent a lamp from being lit atop the Tiruparankundram lamp pillar, must not forget that every rupee spent on government lawyers is public money paid in taxes! There can be no forgiveness for Mr Joseph Vijay, who, like cutting off his own nose to spite his face, is using Murugan devotees’ own money to argue against their right to worship! Therefore, Murugan devotees will soon teach a fitting lesson to Mr Joseph Vijay’s anti-Hindu government, which, while claiming to govern for ‘everyone,’ is deliberately stripping Murugan devotees of their right to worship!” he said.

BJP leader B L Santhosh also targeted the Tamil Nadu government over its move to challenge the court’s decision, alleging that Hindus were being forced to fight for their religious practices in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also targeted the TVK government over the issue, alleging that its move to seek a review of the Supreme Court order reflected a lack of respect for the Constitution and Hindu traditions.

The Karthigai Deepam row centres on a protracted legal dispute over lighting the ceremonial lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone pillar atop Madurai’s Thiruparankundram hill situated near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah. The controversy originated in November 2025 when local authorities withheld permission for the hilltop ritual due to law-and-order concerns, a decision subsequently overturned by the Madras High Court in December 2025 and reaffirmed by a division bench in January 2026, which directed the ceremony to proceed in coordination with the police and the Archaeological Survey of India. The Tamil Nadu government then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which issued notice on the state's plea in August 2026. Most recently, on November 20, 2026, a bench led by Justice Aravind Kumar permitted a strictly conditional, one-time lighting for November 24 without establishing a legal precedent or resolving broader ownership and customary claims, a decision that has now prompted the state government to file a review petition seeking an immediate stay.