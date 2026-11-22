Congress leader Ajay Rai has sharply criticized Dhirendra Shastri for controversial remarks about Lord Krishna, calling for a boycott of his events while alleging that the BJP and RSS are providing funding for the self-styled godman's activities.

Congress Leader Ajay Rai Attacks Dhirendra Shastri Over Lord Krishna

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack on Bageshwar Dham head Dhirendra Shastri over his alleged remarks on Lord Krishna, Congress leader Ajay Rai on Sunday claimed that the self-styled godman has "lost his mental balance" and called for a public boycott of his religious discourses (kathas). Rai also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are funding Shastri's events with an eye on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Ajay Rai said, "Dhirendra Shastri's mental balance has gone bad; he should be shown to a good psychiatrist. A person who speaks nonsense about God—first of all, his katha should not be organised, and people should boycott him and get him treated by a psychiatrist." Accusing the ruling party and the RSS of sponsoring Shastri's events, the Congress leader questioned the source of his funds. "Keeping in mind the elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh, the people of the BJP and RSS are getting his katha organised. From where is he getting the money for the helicopter? He is being funded by the BJP and the RSS," Rai alleged.

The controversy erupted after purported videos of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, circulated widely on social media, drawing fierce criticism across political and religious spectrums for alleged derogatory comparisons involving Hindu deities. In the viral video clip, Shastri was purportedly heard saying, "Our God stands perfectly straight too. In the temple, he is standing straight as well, and is simple. Your God's one name is crooked; he also walks crookedly and stands crookedly too." The remarks, made during an event in Mathura, have triggered widespread outrage, with several leaders demanding an unconditional apology from the Bageshwar Dham chief.

Speaking to reporters during a three-day religious Katha from November 22-24, Shastri said, "Through our religious discourses, we continue to spread the message of Sanatan culture and unity, urging everyone to stay together like brothers. If we remain united, the country, our culture and traditions will prosper. Love, harmony and brotherhood will flourish... " "Taking forward the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ', we have once again come to Pathankot for a three-day Katha. People from all sections of society, including representatives from the religious and administrative leadership, are participating. By God's grace, our work is to spread the message of Sanatan Dharma.., " he added.(ANI)