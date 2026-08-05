Delhi's Karkardooma Court permitted Delhi riots accused Shadab Ahmad to visit Ghaziabad from Aug 4-7 to secure admission in an LLB course. The court relaxed a bail condition that barred him from leaving the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Delhi Karkardooma Court on Tuesday permitted accused Shadab Ahmad to leave the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and to go to Ghaziabad from August 4 to 7, to secure admission in an LLB course. He is an accused in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026. After the grant of bail, the court had imposed a condition that he would not leave the NCT of Delhi without permission of the court. He had also approached the High Court in another case, which passed an order.

Court Grants Permission with Conditions

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai on Tuesday granted permission to Shadab Ahmad to go to Ghaziabad to attend college to secure admission in an LLB course. "In terms of the said order of the Honourable High Court, the applicant is allowed to leave NCT of Delhi between 10 am to 7 pm from 04.08.2026 to 07.08.2026 for the purpose of attending the college for securing admission," ASJ Bajpai ordered on August 4. The court directed the applicant (Shadab Ahmad) to report to the concerned Police Station at 8:30 am instead of 10:30 am on Tuesday and Thursday (August 4, 2026 and August 6, 2026) and shall be released by the Incharge of the Police Station within half an hour after completing the necessary formality.

Background of the Application

An application was moved by the applicant Shadab Ahmad to permit him to visit Ghaziabad for the purpose of taking admission in LLB Course. It was submitted on his behalf that the applicant wants to pursue LLB from Krishna Law College, but due to the conditions as imposed by the Supreme Court in the order of January 5th, the applicant has to seek permission of this Court. The Counsel for Shadab Ahmad submitted that the Delhi High Court in another case has granted permission to the applicant and the order of the High Court may be followed. (ANI)