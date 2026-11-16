Private defence firms are shifting from assembly to indigenous innovation, pioneering new materials and long-range weapons like Suryastra. This shift supports Aatmanirbharta, enhancing India's combat readiness and global strategic autonomy.

Private Defence Firms Champion Indigenous Innovation in India Today

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India’s private defence sector is no longer content with merely assembling imported components or chasing global procurement cycles; it is pioneering original intellectual property, new materials, and long-range weapon systems tailored specifically to India’s extreme battlefields, top industry leaders declared on Monday. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra and Nibe Limited Executive Director Balakrishnan Swamy underscored how Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) has triggered a fundamental mindset shift, transforming India from a global arms importer into a hub for indigenous design, development, and high-volume manufacturing. Rejecting the persistent criticism that domestic defence manufacturing amounts to "screwdriver technology"—a term commonly used to describe a manufacturing model limited to assembling imported parts rather than developing core capabilities in manufacturing, metallurgy, and semiconductor fabrication—Vikas Mishra pointed to rapid, patent-backed innovation tailored to Indian conditions. "In India, we are fighting war at 18,000 ft, 12,000 ft. Terrain is really, really difficult. Then we are fighting war in Rajasthan where temperature is really high," Mishra said, noting that systems meant for the Indian Air Force must undergo stringent checks for these extreme parameters. "So the systems built outside India, legacy systems, they cater to some of these things. But in this fast innovation where the systems are changing, you really need to cater to your battlefield. That's why the majority of the systems that are manufactured outside India don't work here." Crediting Government of India schemes for opening clear pathways for entrepreneurs who previously only dreamed of entering the defence ecosystem, Mishra pushed back strongly against critics questioning domestic R&D depth. "We are not in any way screwdriver technology. In the last three years, we have filed more patents than any company on the planet. Not in India, like any company in the world. We have come up with new materials. We have come up with new manufacturing processes." India’s defence sector has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade. It has emerged as a stronger, more self-reliant and globally credible force. Guided by Atmanirbhar Bharat, sustained reforms, investment and indigenous innovation have strengthened defence capabilities. The domestic defence industrial base has also expanded significantly. As India marks its 80th Independence Day, this transformation reflects growing confidence in India’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and contribute to global security. Mishra stressed that technological surprise is decisive in modern warfare, urging India to lead innovation rather than react to existing benchmarks. "I want to say very simply that India has to go ahead of the curve. We can't keep chasing the curve. Because when it comes to the battlefield, we need to surprise them," he said. "If they already know the range of the Akash system, they'll know how to defeat it. But whatever new system we bring in, they won't even know what it is." To achieve genuine strategic autonomy and superpower status, Mishra emphasised seamless synchronisation across three foundational pillars: "Forces, industry and academia work together in synchronisation. They have a vital role to play. Only then can we achieve this kind." Echoing the theme of transformation, Nibe Limited Executive Director Balakrishnan Swamy noted that Aatmanirbharta has fundamentally reshaped how India approaches national security over the past decade. "Coming to Atmanirbhar, if you see what Atmanirbhar has done to us, it has actually brought a big Indian change in our mindset," Swamy said. "Previously 10 years, 15 years back, all we were discussing is about how can we procure defence equipments from the globe. And today we are discussing how we can design, develop and manufacture these critical systems in the country. That kind of a paradigm shift Atmanirbhar has done to the Indian private sector." Swamy highlighted how Nibe has capitalised on this policy shift by making heavy capital investments and building state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure designed to sustain prolonged conflicts. Speaking on ammunition & sustainment capacity, he said, "We have facilities to produce and scale to sustain the war. We have built the capacity to produce 5 lakh bombs a year." Swamy also highlighted advancements in next-gen rocket systems beyond the 70 km and 120 km Pinaka rocket systems. Swamy revealed a major breakthrough in long-range strike capability: "Today we are talking about Suryastra. Just couple of days back actually we successfully fired a 300 km. We demonstrated a short-range 50 km range as well in this." Noting that policymakers routinely call for expanding industrial output, Swamy pointed out that the ecosystem is evolving beyond mere order-taking—with private firms proactively building deep manufacturing capacity to meet India's long-term combat readiness needs. Notably, the defence budget rose from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013–14 to ₹7.85 lakh crore in 2026–27, while capital expenditure increased from ₹94,587.95 crore in 2014–15 to ₹2.19 lakh crore in 2026–27, enabling sustained modernisation. Investment is driving indigenous defence production, which reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in 2025–26, with 76 per cent production from public-sector entities and 24 per cent from the private sector. Industrial licence validity was extended from 7 (+3) years to 15 (+3, up to 18) years, with lifetime validity now granted under the Arms Act. The revamped Defence Exim Portal enables end-to-end application processing, automated company verification, simplified registration, real-time tracking and secure payment integration, making defence trade clear and more efficient. The FDI limit in the defence sector was increased to 74 per cent under the Automatic Route and up to 100 per cent via the Government Route, attracting ₹6,670.59 crore in inflows by March 2026. The reforms have created a more enabling environment for defence manufacturing, with stronger institutional support and clearer pathways from innovation to deployment. (ANI)