    New Parliament building to host special session from September 19; check details

    Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi addressed these concerns by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the absence of consultations with other political parties regarding the special session's agenda.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 2:35 PM IST

    The special session of Parliament, scheduled to take place from September 18 to 22, will commence in the old Parliament building before relocating to the newly constructed facility on September 19. The anticipation surrounding this session has grown due to a lack of clarity regarding its agenda, which has led to concerns raised by various political figures.

    Former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi addressed these concerns by writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In her letter, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the absence of consultations with other political parties regarding the special session's agenda. She highlighted that no information had been provided about the session's objectives, except that all five days had been allocated for government business.

    The timing of Sonia Gandhi's letter coincides with the recent controversy surrounding the use of "Bharat" instead of "India" in official G20 Summit invitations. This choice of terminology has sparked discussions about the possibility of changing the country's name, with sources suggesting that the government may propose a resolution to rename the nation during the special session of Parliament later this month.

    The ambiguity surrounding the special session's agenda, combined with the ongoing discussions about the country's name change, has intensified political debates and discussions among various stakeholders. As the special session approaches, political leaders and parties will likely engage in further deliberations and negotiations to ensure that the session serves the best interests of the nation.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 2:35 PM IST
