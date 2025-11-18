Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, usually a critic of PM Modi, has praised him on several occasions, from diplomacy and vaccine initiatives to communication skills and post-colonial economic vision, highlighting leadership merit beyond party lines.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, a seasoned parliamentarian and former UN diplomat, has long been recognised as one of the most articulate critics of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known for his sharp debates and strong ideological positions, Tharoor’s remarks often command national attention. Yet over the years, there have been several notable instances where he has publicly praised Prime Minister Modi, highlighting leadership qualities, diplomatic acumen, and policy initiatives that he deemed worthy of commendation. These selective praises have often raised eyebrows within his own party and among political observers, sparking speculation about Tharoor’s increasingly independent stance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Five Notable Instances Of Praise

1. Master Communicator (2015)

As early as 2015, Tharoor recognised Modi as a “master communicator”, noting his skill in delivering impactful speeches, crafting memorable slogans, and maintaining a strong public presence. The acknowledgment was particularly striking because it came from a prominent Congress MP, demonstrating Tharoor’s ability to separate political differences from personal admiration for effective leadership qualities. His recognition of Modi’s communication skills set the stage for future instances where he would selectively praise the Prime Minister for other strategic and diplomatic initiatives.

2. US-Trump Meeting (2025)

During Modi’s official visit to the United States in 2025, Tharoor acknowledged the outcomes of the Prime Minister’s meeting with former US President Donald Trump. He described the discussions as yielding “some positive outcomes for the Indian people” and emphasised that his praise was based on national interest, not party politics. Tharoor also welcomed the trade and tariff negotiations set to unfold over nine months, highlighting the potential benefits for India’s economy.

Commenting on the visit, Tharoor said, “Did PM Modi raise it behind closed doors? In diplomacy, not everything is laid out publicly,” reflecting his nuanced understanding of international negotiations. This instance illustrated how Tharoor evaluates diplomatic successes even when they originate from a government he often critiques.

3. Vaccine Diplomacy (“Vaccine Maitri”)

Tharoor lauded India’s vaccine diplomacy during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a “powerful example of international leadership.” He highlighted how India’s assistance to over 100 nations not only saved lives but also strengthened the country’s soft power on the global stage. This selective praise stood out because Tharoor had previously been critical of certain aspects of the government’s pandemic management, underscoring his approach of recognising merit where due.

4. Operation Sindoor and Global Outreach

Tharoor has described Modi as a “prime asset for India” in the realm of international diplomacy. He praised the Prime Minister’s energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage with world leaders, particularly in the aftermath of crises such as terror attacks. According to Tharoor, Modi’s diplomatic outreach underscored India’s national resolve and effectively positioned the country as a credible actor in global affairs.

Tharoor met Modi on 11 June following the completion of Operation Sindoor, which involved multiple multi-party delegations tasked with global outreach. His praise came days after he admitted to differences with the Congress brass, even as he downplayed any rift with the leadership or party cadre, further fuelling speculation about a potential strategic repositioning.

5. Post-Colonial Mindset and Economic Vision

Most recently, Tharoor praised Modi following a private event in Delhi. Sharing his reflections on X, he highlighted the Prime Minister’s call for India to shed its post-colonial mindset and move from being an “emerging market” to an “emerging model” for the world. The speech also touched upon undoing two centuries of colonial influence in education, promoting pride in India’s languages and heritage, and fostering indigenous knowledge systems. Tharoor described Modi’s address as both an economic vision and a cultural call to action, adding that he was “glad to have been in the audience.”

Visuals from the event showed Tharoor seated between BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, fuelling further speculation about his independent political stance. Observers noted that Tharoor’s repeated praise for Modi could reflect a nuanced, strategic approach to evaluating leadership on merit rather than blind party loyalty.

Evaluating Leadership Beyond Party Lines

Shashi Tharoor’s selective praise of Prime Minister Modi, spanning communication, diplomacy, crisis management, vaccine diplomacy, and cultural-economic vision, continues to attract attention. While he remains a critic on many fronts, these instances illustrate that Tharoor evaluates leadership on merit and national interest, even if it occasionally puts him at odds with his own party. In doing so, he demonstrates a political independence and analytical perspective that distinguishes him within the Congress cadre.