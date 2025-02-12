Priests in Tirupati stage hunger strike against Mumtaz Hotel construction citing threats to sanctity of temple

A large-scale luxury resort near Tirumala Hills has sparked protests in Tirupati, with Sadhus staging a hunger strike against the construction of Mumtaz Hotel.

Tirupati: New protests have emerged in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, where a group of sadhus has launched a demonstration against the construction of the luxury resort ‘Mumtaz Hotel’ at the base of one of the seven sacred hills.

Led by Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, the protesting priests have begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building. They are demanding an immediate halt to the resort’s construction near Alipiri Srivari Padalu. The protesting priests argue that the construction of the hotel threatens the sanctity of the Tirumala hills and the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

The protesters also called for a response from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who launched the Tirumala Prakshalana project, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, a vocal supporter of Sanatana Dharma.

In November 2024, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu passed a resolution urging the state government to revoke the allotment of 20 acres of land for the hotel project, citing concerns that it would hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, issued a Government Order (GO) proposing a large-scale luxury tourism project as part of the state’s 2020-2025 Tourism Policy, offering various incentives for its development.

As per the GO, Mumtaz Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, was granted approval to construct a luxury hotel project featuring 100 villas on a 20-acre plot. With an initial investment of Rs 250 crore, the project aimed to generate approximately 1,500 jobs. The proposed development included high-end amenities such as fine-dining restaurants offering multi-cuisine options, conference and banquet facilities, a coffee shop, bar and lounge, a spa and fitness center, and a swimming pool.

