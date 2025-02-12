Priests in Tirupati stage hunger strike against Mumtaz Hotel construction citing threats to sanctity of temple

A large-scale luxury resort near Tirumala Hills has sparked protests in Tirupati, with Sadhus staging a hunger strike against the construction of Mumtaz Hotel.
 

Priests in Tirupati stage hunger strike against Mumtaz Hotel construction citing threats to sanctity of temple anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Tirupati: New protests have emerged in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, where a group of sadhus has launched a demonstration against the construction of the luxury resort ‘Mumtaz Hotel’ at the base of one of the seven sacred hills.

Led by Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president Srinivasananda Saraswati Swamy, the protesting priests have begun an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building. They are demanding an immediate halt to the resort’s construction near Alipiri Srivari Padalu. The protesting priests argue that the construction of the hotel threatens the sanctity of the Tirumala hills and the Sri Venkateswara Temple.

The protesters also called for a response from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who launched the Tirumala Prakshalana project, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, a vocal supporter of Sanatana Dharma.

Tirupati laddu adulteration: SIT arrests 4 suppliers; CBI finds major lapses in E-tendering

In November 2024, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu passed a resolution urging the state government to revoke the allotment of 20 acres of land for the hotel project, citing concerns that it would hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Jagan Mohan Reddy, issued a Government Order (GO) proposing a large-scale luxury tourism project as part of the state’s 2020-2025 Tourism Policy, offering various incentives for its development.

As per the GO, Mumtaz Hotels Limited, a subsidiary of The Oberoi Group, was granted approval to construct a luxury hotel project featuring 100 villas on a 20-acre plot. With an initial investment of Rs 250 crore, the project aimed to generate approximately 1,500 jobs. The proposed development included high-end amenities such as fine-dining restaurants offering multi-cuisine options, conference and banquet facilities, a coffee shop, bar and lounge, a spa and fitness center, and a swimming pool.

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Recent Stories

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident shk

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra dmn

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months! AJR

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months!

Recent Videos

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Video Icon
Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina’s Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

Video Icon
BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

Video Icon