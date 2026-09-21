Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav claimed BJP won't win even 50 seats in the 2027 UP polls if held fairly. He questioned the electoral process's integrity and stated that people are ready to bring the SP back to power in the state.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Monday claimed that the BJP would not win even 50 seats in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections if the polls are conducted fairly. “If there is a fair election, BJP will not even get 50 seats in 2027,” Ram Gopal Yadav said.

He further claimed that voters had made up their minds to bring the Samajwadi Party to power in the state. “People have taken the upcoming election into their own hands and have made up their minds to bring the Samajwadi Party to power,” he said.

Yadav questions electoral process

Questioning the electoral process, Yadav said, “The elections that took place earlier were clearly rigged, which is why people are raising questions. We have doubts whether the Election Commission can show the courage to ensure this. If the Election Commission is impartial, fair elections can take place.”

His remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, for which political parties have already begun preparations. The BJP has stepped up its organisational and outreach activities in the state, while the Samajwadi Party has also intensified its preparations for the polls.

On Uniform Civil Code

On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Yadav questioned its applicability across communities, saying, “They have implemented it in Uttarakhand. What did they get from it?”

He added, “The customs and practices of all religions are different. For example, among Muslims, marriage with a cousin is considered acceptable, whereas among Hindus, no one can even think of it. In such a situation, can a Uniform Civil Code be implemented?”

Allegations against BJP government

Yadav also criticised the BJP's public meetings, alleging that government employees and other groups were being brought to its programmes. “No public comes to BJP rallies. Anganwadi workers, government teachers, ASHA workers and people are brought by giving them money; the general public does not come,” he alleged.

On the government's policies, he said, “No law is being made in the interest of the people. Every law is being made to rob the people's pockets.”

Yadav also raised the issue of digital currency, claiming, “An attempt is being made to create digital currency. Ninety-five per cent of people cannot even do this.”

He further alleged, “So much injustice and corruption has not been done by any dictator in the world as is being done in India.”

On the possibility of the BJP continuing in power, Yadav said, “If they remain in power, after five or ten years they will not even hold elections.”

He also referred to the recent Gen Z-led protests, claiming that the government was under pressure because of them. “The government became afraid of the Gen Z movement, which is why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and even Mohan Bhagwat was used. Otherwise, earlier they did not listen to anyone,” he alleged.

Yadav also criticised the BJP over posters being put up across Uttar Pradesh, saying, “They have nothing. They keep creating things through AI and spreading fake news.”

His remarks come at a time when both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party have intensified their preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP has recently announced organisational and outreach initiatives ahead of the polls, while the BJP has also launched programmes aimed at strengthening its presence across the state.