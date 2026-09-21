Police resorted to a lathi-charge on YSRCP protesters in Vijayawada who gathered at the SAAP office. The protest was against alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment under the sports quota. Several leaders were detained by the police.

Police resorted to a lathi-charge on YSRCP protesters gathered in front of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office in Vijayawada on Monday, as they protested alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC recruitment process under the sports quota.

The situation turned tense as police tried to disperse the protesters and prevent them from entering the SAAP office. Several YSRCP leaders and activists were detained by the police. The YSRCP alleged that irregularities took place in the recruitment under the sports quota and demanded justice for eligible candidates. Party leaders also demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and sought action against those responsible. Police personnel were deployed at the SAAP office and surrounding areas to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

YSRCP Alleges Foul Play by TDP Leaders

Meanwhile, former minister and YSRCP Guntur district president Ambati Rambabu had left Guntur for Vijayawada along with party workers in response to the party’s “Chalo Vijayawada” call. Speaking to ANI, he said,”DSC posts under the sports quota were given only to those recommended by Nara Lokesh and his followers.” Rambabu alleged that in the previous recruitment, DSC posts under the sports quota were given only to those recommended by Nara Lokesh and his followers. He also condemned the police action of arresting YSRCP leaders and workers at various locations ahead of the protest and criticised the government for preventing party leaders and workers from participating in the agitation.

Claims of Widespread Irregularities

Earlier, addressing the media on Tuesday, Rambabu said the TDP coalition government claims to have filled more than 16,000 teacher posts, but fresh allegations of irregularities are surfacing every day. He alleged question paper leaks, the sale of papers, and jobs being given in return for money.

He said serious irregularities have particularly emerged in the sports quota. The quota was increased from 2 per cent to 3 per cent, and there are allegations that teacher posts were secured using fake sports certificates. YSRCP has produced evidence showing that deserving candidates were denied opportunities while ineligible candidates allegedly secured jobs using questionable certificates, he said. (ANI)