Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday praised DMK leader O Panneerselvam while criticising AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allying with the BJP, stating that "if OPS stands for loyalty, Edappadi K. Palaniswami represents betrayal."

Stalin Welcomes OPS to DMK

Addressing a gathering at the event organised by former Chief Minister and party leader O Panneerselvam to induct his supporters into the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of the upcoming state Legislative Assembly elections, Stalin wholeheartedly welcomed OPS and "the brothers and sisters who have returned to our movement with him".

"This is a very unique platform. Some time ago, even our dear brother O. Panneerselvam might not have expected to stand on this platform. But even though it is late, he has returned to his mother organisation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, where the People's Leader M.G. Ramachandran once belonged. I wholeheartedly welcome him and the brothers and sisters who have returned to our movement with him... Without abandoning your principles, you have returned to continue your journey on the Dravidian path. I heartily welcome you all," the Chief Minister said.

Lauds OPS as 'Pachai Thamizhar'

CM Stalin reiterated former CM M Karunanidhi's statement referring to OPS as "Pachai Thamizhar Panneerselvam" (True Tamilian Panneerselvam). He expressed pride that the expelled AIADMK leader joined DMK and lauded him for his positive smile and loyalty.

"...In 2008, during a discussion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly regarding the Sri Lankan Tamil issue, O. Panneerselvam spoke strongly on the matter. The next day, Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi published a statement referring to him as "Pachai Thamizhar Panneerselvam" (True Tamilian Panneerselvam). It gives me great happiness that O. Panneerselvam, who was praised by Kalaignar, has now joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)," the CM said.

"The speciality of OPS is his smiling face. But that very smile has become a problem for him. Once he smiled at me, and some people began portraying it as if it were a major battle. No matter which political party we belong to, it is basic political courtesy to greet and enquire about each other's well-being when we meet. When we think of loyalty, the name that comes to mind is OPS," he added.

Warns Palaniswami Against BJP Alliance

Further, the CM launched an attack against AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, stating that allying with the BJP will not be beneficial for him. CM Vijayan alleged that the BJP will replace Palaniswami with someone else after the elections, like the party "sidelined Nitish Kumar" in Bihar.

"If OPS stands for loyalty, Edappadi K. Palaniswami represents betrayal. He thinks the BJP will do good for him, but they will not. Even Nitish Kumar, who served as Chief Minister ten times, was sidelined by the BJP. According to the information I have received, the BJP is planning to appoint someone else in place of Nitish Kumar. Similarly, after this election, they will replace Palaniswami with someone else as the AIADMK General Secretary," the CM alleged.

