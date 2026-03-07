Four women died after a fire engulfed a paint factory in Haryana's Jind. Authorities have registered a case against the factory owner and are investigating the cause of the blaze. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Four Women Die in Jind Factory Fire

Four women have died after a fire broke out at a paint factory in Haryana's Jind, according to officials.

Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh has said that a case has been registered against the factory owner, while the cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Separate Warehouse Fire

Separetely last week, a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Bawdi Gate area. Upon receiving the information, five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, officials said.

Firefighter Sanjay Sharma said the information was received in the morning, following which the fire tenders were deployed and subsequently controlled the blaze.

"We received information about the fire incident around 10 AM. A total of 5 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire," he said. (ANI)