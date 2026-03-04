EAM S Jaishankar, PM Narendra Modi, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on Holi. They wished for happiness, harmony, and prosperity, highlighting the festival's role in bringing unity and togetherness to society.

Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Holi, wishing for harmony and prosperity for the people. "Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! May the festival of colours bring happiness, harmony, and prosperity to all," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished for happiness, prosperity and success to everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, highlighting the festival's role in strengthening the bonds of togetherness across society. In a post on X, Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the auspicious and joyous festival of Holi. This festival infuses the colours of unity and togetherness in society, spreading the message of love, harmony, and brotherhood. I pray to God that this sacred festival brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives."

Festival Significance and Celebrations

Holi celebration is rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours.

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' is being observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have already begun the festivities on Tuesday, North India is set to mark its main celebrations today. (ANI)