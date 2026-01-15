President Droupadi Murmu attended the Golden Jubilee Convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, urging students to act responsibly and serve selflessly. Her visit also includes events in Jalandhar, Punjab, and Jaipur, Rajasthan.

President Addresses Golden Jubilee Convocation at GNDU

President Droupadi Murmu attended the convocation ceremony of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, Punjab, on Thursday. The President said that the future of India depends on young people who possess a scientific temper, act responsibly and serve selflessly. She urged higher education institutions to inculcate these values in their students.

President's Visit to Punjab and Rajasthan

President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16 to attend various events. She was the Chief Guest at the 50th Golden Jubilee Convocation of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

On January 16, the President will attend the 21st convocation ceremony of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, where she will confer degrees on 1,452 students. During the event, she will also inaugurate a high-mast National Flag and two Centres of Excellence for Cyber Security and 5G and Beyond.

In view of the President's visit, Amritsar and Jalandhar have been declared no-fly zones for all kinds of drones, aircraft and helicopters.

Later, on January 16, President Murmu will attend the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya, organised by the Ramanand Mission, in Jaipur.

Receives Credentials from Foreign Envoys

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from several foreign envoys at Rashtrapati Bhavan, including Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, the envoys of Trinidad and Tobago and the United States of America.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

