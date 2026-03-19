President Droupadi Murmu will visit Ayodhya on Thursday to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. She will install the Ram Yantra, perform aarti, and honour construction workers. The city is decorated for the event from 11 am to 2 pm.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Ayodhya on Thursday, where she will offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Many workers who have worked, vendors and artisans are invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm.

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For this occasion, the entire city is decorated. Large banners and posters have been put up along main thoroughfares, intersections, and the routes leading to the Ram Temple, prominently featuring images of the President, Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath. The streets have been adorned with saffron flags and decorative pennants, creating a religious and festive atmosphere throughout the city.

Preparations and Security Measures

The administration has also made special arrangements regarding security, sanitation, and traffic management. During the President's visit, special religious ceremonies will be organised at the Ram Temple, with a large number of devotees and saints expected to participate. The President will participate in special rituals and perform aarti before the idol of Ram, and will install the Ram Yantra. As a gesture of appreciation, she also honoured the construction workers whose dedicated efforts brought the grand temple to life. Security arrangements are in place at Maharshi Valmiki International Airport, ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Dignitaries Welcome the President

On Presiden visit, International President, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar said, "She is the first citizen of India. We welcome her, and her presence enhances her dignity. Lord Ram has a kingdom everywhere. It is natural for those whose sweat built the temple to be honoured by the President, or in her presence, we should express gratitude for the time and effort they gave to build such a beautiful temple."

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on the visit said, "Around six thousand people have been invited from all over Uttar Pradesh. Many workers who have worked in association with the Ram Mandir, vendors and artisans have all been invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. She will install the Shri Ram Yantra. Then she will perform aarti."

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, also expressed his views. He said, "The President will visit and install the 'Ram Yantra'. After this, there will be a stage program, and she will also visit the seven temples that have been built. This moment is important for us because the complete construction and installation of the Ram Lalla temple are being completed today. It will be completely open not only to the entire Indian public but also to the devotees of Lord Ram from all over the country and abroad."

Trust Secretary on Ceremony Details

Meanwhile, Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, speaking to reporters, said, "Today, Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, is visiting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex. She will install and worship the Ram Yantra in the sanctum sanctorum on the second floor of the temple. For this occasion, the revered Mata Amritanandamayi Amma from Kerala has also arrived in Ayodhya. She arrived by the afternoon of the 17th, accompanied by approximately 1,000 of her devotees."

"She will be present and bestow her blessings during the ceremony. Approximately 6,000 individuals have contributed to the construction of this temple. At least 2,000 of them are expected to be present at the event. Additionally, workers from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand who have been actively involved in the Ram Janmabhoomi cause from 1984 to around 2000 will also be present. More than 3000 such brothers have come here. The event is expected to conclude by 2:30 pm, after which everyone will visit the temple for darshan of the deity and then depart for their respective destinations," he added. (ANI)