President Droupadi Murmu attended the 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening' in Betul, MP. She highlighted that spiritual purity is crucial for building a sustainable, egalitarian society, especially in today's world of stress.

President Droupadi Murmu graced the function 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening', organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Thursday, according to the President's Secretariat.

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Spiritual Purity Crucial for Sustainable Lifestyle

Addressing the gathering, the President said that in today's fast-paced world, driven by a culture of consumption, spiritual purity has become crucial for every segment of society. It is through this foundation that an egalitarian code of conduct and a lifestyle sensitive to natural resources can be built that is sustainable in the long term. In a world currently plagued by stress and conflict, this need is greater than ever before in history. In such a scenario, conferences such as 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening' become more significant.

Tribal Lifestyle Aligned with Spirituality

The President said, "The lifestyle of tribal communities is naturally aligned with the fundamental inspirations of spirituality. Their deep connection with natural resources is an innate strength that fosters a mindset and lifestyle dedicated to the universal good across every dimension of life. She was happy to note that with this perspective, the Brahma Kumaris institution has long been collaborating with tribal communities to carry out vital work in various parts of the country."

True Empowerment Beyond Economic Development

She further said that any organisation working in accordance with the Indian life-values must always remember that the empowerment of any section of society cannot be limited merely to economic development. True empowerment occurs when an individual works with self-confidence, self-respect, and awareness while remaining conscious of his/her social responsibilities. Spiritual awakening enables individuals to realise their inner strengths while connecting them to positive thinking and the higher purposes of life.

Balancing Development with Core Values

"A balance between development and traditional values forms the foundation of a strong and prosperous society. Meaningful development is that which draws nourishment from our roots and core values while simultaneously strengthening them. Only when we work with such a holistic perspective will a powerful current of harmony and equality flow through society. Only then will we be able to establish new benchmarks for inclusive development," President Murmu further said.

Vision for an Inclusive Developed India by 2047

She urged all to work together with greater commitment to build a developed India by 2047, where spirituality, social harmony, environmental conservation, and human welfare serve as the cornerstones of our inclusive development. (ANI)