President Droupadi Murmu prayed at the Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar temples in Madhya Pradesh for the nation's welfare. She later attended a function in Betul on the spiritual awakening and empowerment of the tribal society.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered prayers and performed puja at the Omkareshwar and Mamleshwar temples in Madhya Pradesh, praying to Lord Shiva for the welfare, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the country. The visit forms part of the President's engagements in Madhya Pradesh. During her visit, the President performed darshan and participated in religious rituals at the two Shiva temples.

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Empowerment through Spiritual Awakening

President Murmu also graced the function 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening', organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Thursday, according to the President's Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that in today's fast-paced world, driven by a culture of consumption, spiritual purity has become crucial for every segment of society. It is through this foundation that an egalitarian code of conduct and a lifestyle sensitive to natural resources can be built that is sustainable in the long term. In a world currently plagued by stress and conflict, this need is greater than ever before in history. In such a scenario, conferences such as 'Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening' become more significant.

The President said, "The lifestyle of tribal communities is naturally aligned with the fundamental inspirations of spirituality. Their deep connection with natural resources is an innate strength that fosters a mindset and lifestyle dedicated to the universal good across every dimension of life."

She was happy to note that with this perspective, the Brahma Kumaris institution has long been collaborating with tribal communities to carry out vital work in various parts of the country."

She further said that any organisation working in accordance with the Indian life-values must always remember that the empowerment of any section of society cannot be limited merely to economic development. True empowerment occurs when an individual works with self-confidence, self-respect, and awareness while remaining conscious of his/her social responsibilities. Spiritual awakening enables individuals to realise their inner strengths while connecting them to positive thinking and the higher purposes of life.

She urged all to work together with greater commitment to build a developed India by 2047, where spirituality, social harmony, environmental conservation, and human welfare serve as the cornerstones of our inclusive development. (ANI)