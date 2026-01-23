EAM S Jaishankar, President Droupadi Murmu, and PM Narendra Modi extended wishes on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. Devotees celebrated across India, taking holy dips at Sangam, Prayagraj, and Saryu Ghat, Ayodhya for the festival.

Leaders Extend Basant Panchami Greetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday extended wishes on the occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Pooja being celebrated across the country. In a post on X he said, "Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja." Warm greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Vasant Panchami and Saraswati Puja. बसंत पंचमी एवं सरस्वती पूजा के पावन अवसर पर सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 23, 2026

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also extended wishes on the festival for the happiness and prosperity of all countrymen. "I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, which is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm on the arrival of spring. On this day, we also worship Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. My best wishes are that this festival may bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of all countrymen. May the grace of Maa Saraswati continue to spread the light of knowledge in everyone's life." मैं सभी देशवासियों को वसंत ऋतु के आगमन पर हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाए जाने वाले बसंत पंचमी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई देती हूं। आज के दिन विद्या और ज्ञान की देवी, मां सरस्वती की आराधना भी की जाती है। मेरी मंगलकामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि का संचार… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2026

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the festival. He wrote on X, "Wishing you all countless blessings on the sacred festival of Basant Panchami, dedicated to the beauty and divinity of nature. May the blessings of Mother Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge and arts, be bestowed upon everyone. With her grace, may every life always remain illuminated by wisdom, discernment, and intelligence--this is heartfelt prayer." आप सभी को प्रकृति की सुंदरता और दिव्यता को समर्पित पावन पर्व बसंत पंचमी की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। ज्ञान और कला की देवी मां सरस्वती का आशीर्वाद हर किसी को प्राप्त हो। उनकी कृपा से सबका जीवन विद्या, विवेक और बुद्धि से सदैव आलोकित रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2026

Devotees Celebrate Across India

Earlier today, devotees gathered in large numbers at Sangam in Prayagraj during the annual Magh Mela to take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday. In Ayodhya, devotees took a holy dip at Saryu Ghat and performed worship and prayers on the occasion of Basant Panchami. In Ujjain, a special Bhasma Aarti was performed at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Magh Mela in Prayagraj

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Magh Mela held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Magh Mela is a 45-day annual Hindu pilgrimage that started on January 3 and will go on till February 15 2026, centring around the holy Triveni Sangam (Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati). As a significant event, it involves holy dips, beginning on Paush Purnima and ending on Mahashivaratri, featuring massive congregations. (ANI)