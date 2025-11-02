President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Uttarakhand for a multi-day visit. She will attend university convocations, address the legislative assembly for the state's silver jubilee, and visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham.

President's Itinerary in Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami upon her arrival in Dehradun on Sunday. During her visit to the state, the President will attend the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali in Haridwar.

Key Engagements Scheduled

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state, after which she will proceed to Nainital. On the same day, she will attend a function to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. She will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital before finally departing from Uttarakhand.

Security Measures in Place

Meanwhile, the State's Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence & Security), Abhinav Kumar, held a briefing for the officers on duty ahead of her visit. During this session, the ADG instructed all officers and police personnel to remain alert and vigilant while performing their duties.

President Extends Formation Day Greetings

Earlier on Saturday, the President extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day. The President acknowledged the states' contributions to the nation's progress and development and prayed for the well-being of all on the social media platform X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Murmu wrote. (ANI)