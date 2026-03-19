President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ayodhya for her visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Welcomed by UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, she will offer prayers, install the 'Ram Yantra', and honour construction workers.

President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ayodhya at Maharishi Valmiki International Airport on Thursday for her visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath along with Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomes President at the airport.

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She was accorded a warm reception at the Ayodhya airport by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

President's Itinerary and City Preparations

During her visit, the President is scheduled to offer prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and set ot installtion of 'Ram Yantra'. Many workers who have worked, vendors and artisans are invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm.

For this occasion, the entire city is decorated. Large banners and posters have been put up along main thoroughfares, intersections, and the routes leading to the Ram Temple, prominently featuring images of the President, Narendra Modi, and Yogi Adityanath. The streets have been adorned with saffron flags and decorative pennants, creating a religious and festive atmosphere throughout the city.

The administration has also made special arrangements regarding security, sanitation, and traffic management.

The President will participate in special rituals and perform aarti before the idol of Ram, and will install the Ram Yantra. As a gesture of appreciation, she also honoured the construction workers whose dedicated efforts brought the grand temple to life.

Leaders React to Historic Visit

On her visit, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that this is a historic day when the President will take part in Ram Yantra Sthapana at the Ram Mandir.

On Presiden visit, International President, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar said, "She is the first citizen of India. We welcome her, and her presence enhances her dignity. Lord Ram has a kingdom everywhere. It is natural for those whose sweat built the temple to be honoured by the President, or in her presence, we should express gratitude for the time and effort they gave to build such a beautiful temple."

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, on the visit said, "Around six thousand people have been invited from all over Uttar Pradesh. Many workers who have worked in association with the Ram Mandir, vendors and artisans have all been invited. The program is scheduled to run from 11 am to 2 pm. She will install the Shri Ram Yantra. Then she will perform aarti."