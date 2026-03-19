President Droupadi Murmu visited the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, offering prayers to Ram Lalla. She called the visit a privilege and linked the ideals of Ram Rajya to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla, also performing darshan and aarti at various places within the temple complex and conducting the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana and Pujan, according to a release.

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Speaking on the occasion, the President said it was her supreme privilege to touch the sacred dust of Ayodhya, the city where Prabhu Shri Ram was born. She described it as a truly blessed occasion to be present on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the commencement of Samvatsar 2083 and the first day of Navratri.

Ram Rajya and the Vision for a Developed Nation

The President said that the dates marking the Bhoomi Pujan of this supremely sacred Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the Pran Pratishtha of the divine idol of Ram Lalla here, the opening of the Ram Darbar for devotees, and the hoisting of the religious flag atop the temple's spire are golden in our history and culture. President Murmu said the country is moving forward towards the creation of an inclusive society and a developed nation, and expressed confidence that with the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram, these goals will be achieved by the year 2047, perhaps even sooner.

Ideals of an Inclusive Society

She said the vision of an inclusive society and developed nation finds resonance in the description of Ram Rajya, citing Goswami Tulsidas's description that in Ram Rajya, no one is sorrowful, destitute, dependent on others, devoid of intellect, or lacking in moral values. The President said that the ideal of Ram Rajya embodies the highest standards of economic prosperity and social harmony. Numerous instances of Prabhu Shri Ram's life exemplify the ideal of embracing an all-encompassing and all-inclusive philosophy of life.

She was happy to note that in the contemporary context, national goals including social inclusion and economic justice have been set, and are being translated into action. She said that by adhering to the ideals of Ram Rajya, we will be able to build a nation founded upon morality and righteous conduct.

A Call for Unity in Nation-Building

The President said that the renaissance of our country is taking place in all dimensions - economic, social, political and cultural. The President said that citizens should move forward with the spirit of unity. She said that united by the sacred bond of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram, and embracing a sense of kinship towards everyone, we should engage in nation-building. (ANI)