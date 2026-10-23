President Droupadi Murmu celebrated Bastar Dussehra in Chhattisgarh, praising the region's cultural heritage, its recovery from Naxalism, and the government's push for tribal entrepreneurship and sustainable development in the state.

President Murmu Celebrates Bastar Dussehra

President of India Droupadi Murmu attended and addressed a public programme in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, today on the occasion of Bastar Dussehra. Speaking on the occasion, the President said Bastar Dussehra is a vibrant symbol of Chhattisgarh’s cultural pride and collective faith. She described the participation of the entire community in the festival as extraordinary, adding that its various rituals foster a deep sense of connection and kinship among different sections of society.

Development and Regional Progress

The President said Chhattisgarh had long endured the scourge of Naxalism. Through coordinated efforts by the central and state governments, the region has been freed from the menace of Naxal violence and is now progressing rapidly. She expressed happiness over the recent acceleration of initiatives aimed at providing financial support to tribal entrepreneurs and connecting them with markets. She expressed confidence that these efforts would play an important role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through equitable and inclusive development.

Environmental Stewardship and Cultural Engagement

The President also highlighted the importance of learning from the nature-nurturing lifestyle of tribal communities, who worship nature as a source of life. She underlined the need to preserve and nurture nature throughout the development journey.

Interactions and Traditions

Before attending the public programme, President Murmu interacted with the local Manjhi and Chalki at the Muriya Darbar. She also visited the Rangoli and Dussehra exhibition in Jagdalpur. Earlier, the President performed darshan and pooja at Maa Danteshwari Temple at Jagdalpur. (ANI)

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