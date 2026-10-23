The MEA clarified the government's stance on reported PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded transparency and accountability from the Prime Minister regarding the status of the border.

MEA Clarifies Government Position on Border Situation

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday clarified the government's position after DG ITBP Shatrujeet Kapoor was reported to have spoken of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh. The MEA in its briefing on Friday said, "Insofar as the specifics are concerned, I would refer you to the Ministry of Defence. As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations."

Political Response and Demands for Accountability

The clarification comes amidst a political firestorm over the purported remarks by the ITBP DG. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge took the fight to the Prime Minister demanding that he come clean on the subject. Asking specific questions Kharge said, "The ITBP DG's confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh is deeply alarming. After Doklam and Galwan, is another serious confrontation unfolding? Reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing emerged in August. Yet, even 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, reportedly just 180 km away, confrontations continue. Has India's patrolling access been compromised? Arunachal Pradesh is an inseparable part of India. Why is the nation being kept in the dark?

Kharge Questions Diplomatic Outcomes

The Congress President also demanded accountability on the diplomatic front and called on the PM to address Parliament on the issue. "At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence," Kharge said.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagements

On August 25 this year, the 25th Round of Talks between the Special Representatives (SR) of India and China on the Boundary Question was held in Beijing. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the guidance received from the leaders of the two countries, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and create an atmosphere for healthy and steady development of bilateral relations. The two sides also underlined their commitment to advancing negotiations on a framework for the settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question signed in 2005 and the consensus reached in subsequent SR Talks in pursuit of a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution. The two sides further agreed that any situation on the ground would be addressed promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander‑level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the LAC. (ANI)