    President Murmu hails Ram Mandir as landmark in India's rediscovery of civilisational heritage (WATCH)

    During the address, President Murmu said, "Tomorrow is the day when we celebrate the commencement of the Constitution. Its Preamble begins with the words 'We, the People of India', highlighting the theme of the document, namely, democracy."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

    On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, paying heartfelt tributes to the individuals who played pivotal roles in shaping the Indian Constitution, marking the country's 75th Republic Day celebration.

    In her poignant address, President Murmu emphasized the significance of the Constitution's preamble, which opens with the powerful phrase, "We, the People of India," encapsulating the essence of democracy. She underscored that India's democratic roots precede the concept of Western democracy, earning the nation the esteemed title of the "mother of democracy."

    "In India, the democratic system is much older than the concept of western democracy. That is the reason why India is called the “mother of democracy," the President said.

    Lauding the Ayodhya Ram Temple, President Droupadi Murmu said, "We witnessed the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram in the glorious new temple constructed in Ayodhya. When this event is seen from a wider perspective, future historians will consider it a landmark in India's continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage."

    "The construction of the temple commenced after the due judicial process and the decision of the highest court of the land. Now it stands as a grand edifice, giving a befitting expression not only of people's faith but also as a testament to people's enormous trust in judicial process," President Murmu said.

    "The period of 'Amrit Kaal' will be the period of unprecedented technological changes. Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are becoming a part of our daily lives," President Murmu said.

    "There are many areas of concern in the future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth. They are exploring new frontiers. We need to do all we can to remove hurdles from their path and let them unleash their full potential," the President further added.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 7:28 PM IST
