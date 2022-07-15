Use of military force outdated, India and China should resolve through talks: Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama arrived in Jammu on Thursday and will go to Leh today. The Tibetan spiritual leader is visiting the territory for the first time since it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and designated as a Union Territory in August 2019.

In the midst of a years-long border impasse between China and India in Ladakh, Dalai Lama stated on Friday that both nations would have to resolve the matter via discussions and diplomatic ways because the use of armed force is now obsolete. The Dalai Lama arrived in Jammu on Thursday and will go to Leh today.

When asked about China's expansionist stance in Ladakh, he said, "India and China, the two populated nations and neighbours - sooner or later you have to address this matter via negotiations and diplomatic means...use of military force is outdated." The spiritual leader stated ahead of his departure from Jammu.

For years, India and China have been involved in a boundary dispute in Ladakh. The most recent flare-up began in 2020, when the Chinese PLA moved into Indian-claimed territory. In an unexpected move, Beijing massed thousands of troops along the border and built massive military outposts. New Delhi, too, reacted quickly and sent in reinforcements.

So far, the 15th session of discussions between military officials has taken place; while disengagement has been reached in certain regions, some sticking issues remain, and another round of talks is set for July 17.

Hundreds of people from Ladakh greeted the spiritual leader when he arrived in Jammu on Thursday. On Friday, the 14th Dalai Lama will go to Leh, where he will stay for a month. China recently chastised India and accused it of meddling in its domestic matters after Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted the Dalai Lama to wish him a happy 87th birthday. China had aggressively opposed constitutional reforms in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the designation of Ladakh as a Union Territory in August 2019.