As the Indian women's cricket team prepares for the World Cup final against South Africa, prayers were held at Tirumala for their victory. This marks India's third appearance in the final after a record semi-final run-chase against Australia.

As the Indian women's cricket team gears up for the World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium against South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, prayers were offered to Lord Venkateswara on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association for the team's victory.

Prayers for Team India's Victory

The prayer was conducted as per the instructions of Minister Nara Lokesh, expressing solidarity and support for the women's team. TUDA Chairman Dollars Divakar Reddy also participated in the event.

Speaking to the reporters, Divakar Reddy said, "Today is a very proud moment... today India's women's cricket team has entered the finals after winning the semi-finals with strong wickets and scores... today at 3 o'clock India and South Africa will play the final match...the entire world is seeing...India should be very proud and must win the World Cup final...all the best to the players."

India's Third Shot at the Title

Sunday's title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England to lose by nine runs.

Meanwhile, in the semi-finals on Thursday, India defied the odds to end Australia's reign as defending champions by pulling off a record run-chase of 339 runs in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten innings of 127 to guide India home. Harmanpreet Singh contributed with a vital 89.

South Africa will play at the venue for the first time at this World Cup.

Squads

Squads: India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shefali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. (ANI)