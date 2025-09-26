Prayagraj Mahakumbh Fire and Safety Model has been honored with top awards in Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi for preventing major fire disasters during the world's largest human gathering. 1,500-strong team managed 24 major and 185 minor fire incidents.

The Prayagraj Mahakumbh Fire and Safety Model is emerging as a benchmark for large-scale events across India. The dedicated team, which safeguarded the Mahakumbh from major fire incidents and potential loss of life through skill, strategic planning, and swift response, has been honored in Maharashtra. This marks the third state to recognize the excellence of the Prayagraj fire safety model.

At an international event organized by the Institute of Fire Engineers India in Goregaon, Mumbai, the Fire and Emergency Services team leading Mahakumbh 2025 received the Fire and Safety Excellence Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the field. The award was presented by U.S. Chhillar, Director General of the Institute. Those recognized included IPS ADG Padmaja Chauhan, who led the team, Pramod Kumar Sharma, the Mahakumbh’s nodal officer for fire safety, and Chief Fire Officer Ankush Mittal.

ADG Padmaja Chauhan, head of the Fire and Emergency Services and the Women and Child Protection Organization, credited the successful containment of major fire incidents during Mahakumbh 2025 to the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Through tireless efforts, the team achieved zero casualties. CFO Pramod Sharma highlighted the officers’ dedication and risk-taking, which ensured a safe and successful Mahakumbh in line with the Chief Minister’s vision.

The Mahakumbh team has previously been recognized in Maharashtra, Goa, and Delhi for its exemplary service. Following the event, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant honored ADG Padmaja Chauhan and CFO Pramod Sharma for their preparedness and prompt action. Additionally, at an international event organised by the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) at the Yashobhoomi Convention Hall in Delhi, the team received the Bravery and Superhero of Fire Services Award, the highest honour bestowed by FSAI, recognising the achievements of the Uttar Pradesh Fire Department during Mahakumbh 2025.

During the 2025 Mahakumbh, more than 665 million devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam, the world’s largest human gathering. Over the 4,000-hectare Mahakumbh city, the Fire and Emergency Services team managed 24 major fire incidents and 185 minor incidents, utilising state-of-the-art equipment and rapid response, to ensure zero casualties and prevent financial losses exceeding ₹165 crore. The 1,500-strong team, comprising the Specially Trained Rescue Group (STRG) and 351 firefighting vehicles, was effectively coordinated by CFO Pramod Sharma, who served as the nodal officer for fire safety.