Prateek Yadav, son of late UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, has passed away. A doctor from Medanta Hospital revealed he was being treated for multiple health conditions, including hypertension and a recent, critical pulmonary embolism.

Dr Ruchita Sharma, Associate Director, Department of Medicine Medanta Hospital Lucknow on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav, the son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, late Mulayam Singh Yadav and said he had been undergoing treatment for multiple health conditions, including hypertension and pulmonary embolism. "We received news regarding the passing away of Prateek Yadav, and we are deeply saddened by this loss. He was a long-standing patient of ours; I had been treating him for quite some time for conditions such as high blood pressure and hypertension," she said.

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Pulmonary Embolism Diagnosis

Dr Sharma said Yadav had recently been admitted after developing pulmonary embolism, a serious condition caused by blockage in the arteries of the lungs. "Just a few days ago, he was admitted here after developing a pulmonary embolism -- a condition in which a blood clot travels into and lodges within the arteries. Due to the blockage in his lungs, his heart function was adversely affected," she said.

She added that he had approached the hospital with complaints of breathlessness and respiratory issues, following which he was diagnosed. "He had presented here a few days prior, complaining of shortness of breath and related respiratory issues, at which point he was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. The condition of pulmonary embolism is, by its very nature, inherently critical and carries significant risk. He was already on blood thinners; he was fully aware of his medical issues and took his blood pressure medication regularly," she added.

Prateek Yadav's Demise and Family Background

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, Prateek Yadav, passed away at Lucknow's civil hospital this morning. Prateek Yadav, the stepbrother of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, was brought to the hospital by his family members on Wednesday morning, where he was declared dead. The exact cause of his death is not known yet. Further details are expected to be revealed after the post-mortem examination.

Prateek was the son of Sadhna Gupta, the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Despite being from Uttar Pradesh's most prominent political family, he largely stayed away from politics and focused on business and fitness ventures in Lucknow.

Prateek Yadav married Aparna Yadav in 2011. She has remained politically active over the years. She contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Lucknow Cantt on a Samajwadi Party ticket but lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi. She later joined the BJP in 2022 and was appointed vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission in 2024. (ANI)