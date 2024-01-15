Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pran Pratishtha preparations complete, Lord Ram's idol crafted from black stone: Trust Chairman Champat Rai

    The sacred black stone idol is scheduled to reach the temple's inner sanctum on January 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

    Pran Pratishtha preparations complete, Lord Ram's idol crafted from black stone: Trust Chairman Champat Rai
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 3:37 PM IST

    Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust, announced on Monday that all arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha program scheduled for January 22 have been finalized. He revealed that the pre-consecration rituals are set to commence on January 16. The sacred idol, crafted from black stone, is slated to reach the innermost chamber of the temple on January 18. Champat Rai provided details about the idol's composition and appearance.

    The consecration ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joining him in the sanctum sanctorum will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Governor Anandi Ben Patel, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, and Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

    Giving details to media persons, Champat Rai said: "The religious rituals will begin from January 16. The rituals will go on till January 21. On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200 kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

    Distinguished individuals proficient in various arts from across the country have been invited to participate, including politicians, officers, judiciary members, scientists, athletes, musicians, saints, and family members of those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Mandir cause.  The ritual, which will be led by 121 Acharyas, will conclude by 1 pm. Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Mohan Bhagwat will share their sentiments in a program lasting 65 to 75 minutes.

    More details are awaited

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IndiGo incident Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyers behaviour as unacceptable warns of strict action gcw

    IndiGo incident: Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyer's behaviour as 'unacceptable'; warns of strict action

    Sachin Tendulkar is latest deepfake victim; Cricket legend 'disturbed' to see 'Paise kamana kitna asaan' video

    Sachin Tendulkar is latest deepfake victim; Cricket legend 'disturbed' to see 'Paise kamana kitna asaan' video

    Ayodhya to soon get India first vegetarian only 7 star hotel report gcw

    Ayodhya to soon get India’s first vegetarian-only 7-star hotel: Report

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again 15 January 2024; Read anr

    Rice prices surge in Kerala again by Rs 8; Read

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi anr

    Major boost to India's ports, waterways sector: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 4000 cr in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    Why are idols kept in water, grain, honey before Pran Pratishtha? anr

    Why are idols kept in water, grain, honey before Pran Pratishtha?

    Cricket Young Cricket sensation Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history with unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final osf

    Young Cricket sensation Prakhar Chaturvedi creates history with unbeaten 404 in the Cooch Behar Trophy final

    Fighter: How much did Hrithik, Deepika and others charge for the film? RKK

    Fighter: How much did Hrithik, Deepika and others charge for the film?

    IndiGo incident Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyers behaviour as unacceptable warns of strict action gcw

    IndiGo incident: Jyotiraditya Scindia calls unruly flyer's behaviour as 'unacceptable'; warns of strict action

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read rkn

    Mohanlal fans gear up for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' releasing on January 25; Read

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon