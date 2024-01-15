Pran Pratishtha preparations complete, Lord Ram's idol crafted from black stone: Trust Chairman Champat Rai

The sacred black stone idol is scheduled to reach the temple's inner sanctum on January 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Champat Rai, Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust, announced on Monday that all arrangements for the Pran Pratishtha program scheduled for January 22 have been finalized. He revealed that the pre-consecration rituals are set to commence on January 16. The sacred idol, crafted from black stone, is slated to reach the innermost chamber of the temple on January 18. Champat Rai provided details about the idol's composition and appearance.

The consecration ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joining him in the sanctum sanctorum will be Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Governor Anandi Ben Patel, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, and Ram Janmabhoomi chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.

Giving details to media persons, Champat Rai said: "The religious rituals will begin from January 16. The rituals will go on till January 21. On January 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200 kgs. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

Distinguished individuals proficient in various arts from across the country have been invited to participate, including politicians, officers, judiciary members, scientists, athletes, musicians, saints, and family members of those who sacrificed their lives for the Ram Mandir cause. The ritual, which will be led by 121 Acharyas, will conclude by 1 pm. Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, and Mohan Bhagwat will share their sentiments in a program lasting 65 to 75 minutes.

