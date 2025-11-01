Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed central health, PDS, and education schemes in Guwahati. He inspected a hospital, a fair price shop, and a school, and chaired a workshop on renewable energy for the North Eastern region.

Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, visited several key sites in Guwahati on Saturday to review the implementation of central government schemes in health, education, and public welfare. The Minister began his day with a visit to the Khanapara State Ayushman Arogya Mandir, where he interacted with doctors, hospital staff, and NHM workers. He inspected various OPD facilities and reviewed the health services available for citizens. The Minister appreciated the efforts of healthcare personnel in extending quality medical care under government schemes. GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and DC Kamrup Metro were also present during the visit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inspection of Public Distribution System

Later, the Minister visited a Fair Price Shop at Six Mile, where he inspected the storehouse and examined the use of machinery and documentation processes before delivery of essential commodities. He also checked the quality of rice supplied to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and interacted with the public. Pralhad Joshi reiterated the Government's commitment to ensuring quality food grains are supplied at fair prices to all eligible beneficiaries.

School Visit and Mid-Day Meal Review

Union Minister Joshi then visited the Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School, where he inspected the ongoing construction of a new academic building. He interacted with students on topics such as education, school life, and sports. Following the interaction, he joined the students for lunch under the Mid-Day Meal Programme, reaffirming the Government's commitment to improving both learning outcomes and nutritional support for schoolchildren.

Renewable Energy Transition in North East

Yesterday, Pralhad Joshi chaired the Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy Transition in the North Eastern Region, organised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) in Guwahati. He emphasised the North East's vast potential in renewable energy and announced that MNRE will soon launch a new Small Hydro Policy to benefit the region. He also lauded Assam for being among the first States in India to notify a comprehensive Integrated Clean Energy Policy.

During the workshop, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Hojai were recognised as the best-performing districts under the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. (ANI)