Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on regime change, asserting that India's democratic system permits leadership changes solely through elections rather than external influences or calls for anarchy.

Pralhad Joshi Criticises Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Regime Change

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over remarks on changing the system and references to regime change, saying that in India, the only way to bring about such a change was through elections. Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Joshi said the BJP-NDA was organising various programmes under the theme 'Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy' to inform people about what he described as developments concerning the country's democratic system.

"Today, the BJP-NDA is organising various programmes centred on the theme 'Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy.' Through these, an effort is being made—with your help—to inform the public about what is currently happening in the country," he said.

Joshi Reaffirms Democratic Process

Referring to statements by people associated with Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said, "You must have all seen Prashant Bhushan and people like Neha Bora, who remain around Rahul Gandhi, openly saying that they are changing the regime. In India, there is only one way to change the system, and that is through elections." He said that although regime changes might take place through different means in other parts of the world, India's democratic tradition was deeply rooted in its people.

"In other places in the world, regime change may have been done through various ways, but in India, democracy is in the veins of the people. Democracy is not something new for the people of India. In India, democracy existed in the past and will continue to exist because it is the basic nature of the people of India," he said.

Response to Bangladesh Comparisons

Joshi also questioned references to Bangladesh as an example of regime change and the suggestion that its youth could inspire similar developments in India. "They are talking about regime change by citing the example of Bangladesh. They say Bangladesh's youth are inspiring us. What does that mean?" he said. He further criticised Rahul Gandhi for endorsing such remarks and repeatedly raising allegations of vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier in the day, Joshi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to national unity and highlighting his association with Rajasthan. "Today is also the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He took a pledge for a unified India and turned it into reality; today, the nation is moving in the direction of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' I pay my heartfelt tributes to such a great man, as the bond between Patel Sahab and Rajasthan is a very deep one," he said.

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