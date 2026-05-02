Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed there's confusion in Karnataka Congress over the CM post, with talks to make DK Shivakumar CM. He criticised the state government over law and order and corruption, and commented on the commercial LPG price hike.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday claimed there is growing confusion within the Indian National Congress over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, alleging that discussions are underway to make DK Shivakumar CM and criticising the state government over law and order and corruption.

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On the CM tussle in Karnataka, Joshi said, "There is confusion in the Congress party. The High Command has started discussions about making DK Shivakumar a Chief Minister. We have no role in deciding who they choose, and it's not our concern. Bringing up Kharge's or Parameshwara's names is just to mislead and cause confusion regarding the 50-50 agreement DK Shivakumar mentioned. Only they know if such an agreement exists. The ultimate result is that our state's law and order and corruption - it's likely number one in corruption today. There's no money to pay salaries. This is the situation today."

CM Tussle in Karnataka Congress

The Congress government in Karnataka has been witnessing internal differences over leadership-sharing arrangements, particularly between supporters of CM Siddaramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar. Sections within the party have been demanding that Shivakumar be made Chief Minister for the remaining term, citing an alleged 2023 "power-sharing agreement."

Joshi on Commercial LPG Price Hike

On the commercial LPG cylinder price hike, he said, "That is an international problem, and more than 50% of our LPG dependency is on imports. Despite difficulties, the Modi government has maintained the price of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG and LNG. But this is an inevitable thing because companies are bleeding like anything. That's why it has happened."

Meanwhile, Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been revised upwards steeply, effective Friday, adding to costs for businesses in the food and hospitality sectors, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged for households. According to sources, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 993, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from today. The 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinder has also been hiked by Rs 261 per cylinder with immediate effect. There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country. (ANI)