BJP leader Pothireddy Krishnakanth criticised actor Prakash Raj, calling him an 'anti-Hindu' for his alleged remarks on Lord Ram. He accused the actor of brainwashing children and making Hinduism a soft target.

BJP Leader Slams Prakash Raj's 'Anti-Hindu Ideology'

BJP leader Pothireddy Krishnakanth criticised actor Prakash Raj over alleged offensive remarks on Lord Ram and Ramayana, saying that he has always been an anti-Hindu.

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Krishnakanth said that Prakash Raj cannot convince kids to portray any other religious scriptures or communities in a similar manner, underlining that Hinduism is a soft target for him and he is brainwashing children with his anti-Hindu ideology.

"I want to ask a question to Prakash Raj, can he dare to encourage writing a similar playwright on other communities' religious books? Can he do that? Can he encourage kids to write such plays on other religions or communities? He cannot do that because only the Hindu religion has become a soft target for him. This is not a new thing for him; he made such derogatory comments during his election campaign. He has always been an anti-Hindu, and with the pretext of playwrights and his NGO, he is also brainwashing little kids with his anti-Hindu ideology, which is very dangerous," Krishnakanth said.

Police Complaint Filed Against Actor

Earlier on Monday, Telugu film actress and BJP leader Padala Kalyani and Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Ajay filed a complaint with the Panjagutta Police against actor Prakash Raj, seeking registration of an FIR against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

In her complaint dated April 20, 2026, Kalyani alleged that Prakash Raj, while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode in January 2026, made "highly derogatory, distorted and malicious remarks" on Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

Kalyani requested the police to register an FIR under BNS Sections 196, 299, 353 and IT Act Section 67, trace the source of the video clips, and consider blocking them under Section 69A of the IT Act if they disturb public order. She said she has preserved video clips, screenshots, and timestamps as evidence and is ready to give a detailed statement. (ANI)