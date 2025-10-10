A patent for a ‘Portable Multi-Target Detonation Device’, which enables soldiers to perform long-range demolition, was also granted. These reinforce India's self-reliance initiative in the defense sector, with the army widely employing them.

New Delhi: Major Rajprasad RS-developed Internet of Things-enabled system designed to monitor, protect, and control generator – ‘Vidyut Rakshak’ was granted patent, the Indian Army said on Friday, October 10. Indigenously developed innovation, the ‘Vidyut Rakshak’ enables integrated monitoring, protection and control of multiple generators and power systems which are agnostic of type, make, rating or vintage, thereby optimizing resources and enhancing operational efficiency. Reinforcing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative in the defence sector, the Indian Army has widely employed ‘Vidyut Rakshak’ in the remote and high-altitude areas.

During Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, the Indian Army had showcased the system, considered as the low-cost innovation, producing it in mass scale for grassroots proliferation. The system facilitates control of generators in remote locations and forward areas, like mobile towers, medical centres, panchayat offices, schools, island territories, among others. In 2023, the Indian Army and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the production of innovations.

Prior to this, another innovation of Major Rajprasad – the ‘Portable Multi-Target Detonation Device’ were granted patent in March 2024. It enables soldiers to ‘undertake demolition at long range’. It is a microprocessor-based electronic system, offering a long range of 2.5-km for both wired and wireless detonation. Multiple targets can be fired at individually or simultaneously.