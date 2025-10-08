The PIB has debunked a viral claim of a militant ambush in Rajouri, J&K, alleging 10 security personnel were killed. The post used old, unrelated images. Authorities urge verifying such news via official sources before sharing.

New Delhi (India): The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked false claims circulating on social media regarding an alleged militant attack on security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. A viral post from an X handle 'MeraaHindustan' falsely claimed that Kashmiri militants have launched a deadly ambush on an Indian Army Special Operations Group (SOG) patrol in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. The post alleged that the attack resulted in the deaths of 10 security personnel, including six Indian Army soldiers, and four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel The claim was accompanied by fake images purportedly showing the aftermath of the alleged attack.

No ambush or attack was launched against the Indian Army or any security forces in Jammu & Kashmir as claimed in the viral post. The photographs shared alongside the false claim are old and unrelated to any recent incident. These images have been deliberately shared out of context. The post appears designed to spread propaganda and create unnecessary panic among the public. Authorities have urged social media users to verify information from official sources before sharing content, especially related to military operations, security incidents and national security matters. Official channels for verification include PIB Fact Check, Ministry of Defence official handles and authenticated news agencies.