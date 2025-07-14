Police reports indicate Rachel consumed an excessive amount of pills after seeing her father at home.

Puducherry: Prominent model and social media personality San Rechal, 26, known for her advocacy against colourism, died by suicide on Sunday. She passed away at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) after being found in critical condition from consuming a large quantity of pills.

Rechal, who had recently married, was rushed to a government hospital and then a private hospital before succumbing to the overdose at JIPMER.

Circumstances surrounding her death

According to police reports, Rechal consumed the pills after seeing her father at home. Preliminary investigations suggest severe financial difficulties, stress, and personal problems as the reasons behind her suicide.

Police have learned that Rechal had recently pawned and sold jewelry, reportedly for professional needs. It's believed she had hoped for financial assistance from her father and took her life upon realizing he could not provide it as he cited responsibilities towards his son. A suicide note recovered by the police explicitly states that no one is responsible for her death.

In addition to financial struggles, a Tehsildar-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate whether marital issues contributed to her mental state.

Champion against colourism

San Rechal had established herself as a notable figure in the modeling industry. She gained widespread recognition not only for her modeling work but also for her strong stance against colour biases within the film and fashion industries. She was a vocal advocate for inclusivity and representation, openly discussing the discrimination faced by dark-skinned individuals, particularly women, and using her platforms to challenge these norms. In 2022, she was crowned Miss Puducherry.

Please remember: Suicide is not a solution. If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please seek help from mental health professionals. You can call the 'Disha' helpline at their toll-free number: 1056 or 0471-2552056.