Bombay High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar, the father of former IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a kidnapping case. The case involves the kidnapping of a truck driver after a road rage incident. The man, identified as 22-year-old Prahlad Kumar, was allegedly kidnapped by Dilip Khedkar and his bodyguard. Kumar was later rescued from Khedkars' house on September 14, within hours of abduction the day before in the evening.

Earlier on October 6, Monday, refused to grant anticipatory bail to Dilip Khedkar in the kidnapping case.

Officials said that Prahlad Kumar, the driver of a concrete mixer truck, accidentally grazed Dilip Khedkar's Land Cruiser on the Mulund-Airoli Road in Navi Mumbai. Following a heated argument, Khedkar and his bodyguard allegedly assaulted Kumar and forced him into their vehicle under the pretext of taking him to the police station.

Dilip Khedkar on the run since the kidnapping incident took place

Dilip Khedkar had been absconding since September 13. His plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the court on October 6. Meanwhile, his wife, Manorama Khedkar, has been accused of obstructing the police from entering their home and assisting her husband in evading arrest.

According to information submitted by the Navi Mumbai police to the court, Manorama failed to appear for questioning despite being served a notice at her residence. When officers tried to reach her through her lawyers, they claimed to have no contact with her.

Police informed the court that Manorama eventually appeared for questioning after 6 p.m., in violation of legal norms that prohibit calling women for interrogation after sunset. They alleged that she deliberately delayed her appearance and did not cooperate with the investigation.