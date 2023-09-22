Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more

    The Pooja Bumper BR-94 was released by Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Thursday (Sep 21). The draw will take place on November 20.

    Pooja Bumper BR-94 Lottery 2023 announced; Check prize structure, draw date and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Soon after the Onam Bumper results, the next Pooja Bumper BR-94 was announced on Thursday (Sep 21). The official ticket was released by the state's Finance Minister K N Balagopal. During the Navratri celebration, the Kerala Lottery Department conducts the Pooja Bumper lottery.

    This year, the Government has increased the first prize money from Rs 10 crores to Rs 12 crores. Four people will get the second prize of one crore each. The third prize is Rs.10 lakh (two prizes per series for 10 people) and the fourth prize is Rs.3 lakh each for five people (one series). The fifth prize is Rs 2 lakh.
    Also, many other prizes worth Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500, and Rs 300 are waiting for the lucky ones.

    There is also an increase in the rate of the ticket. Last year, the ticket price was Rs 250, however, this year it is Rs 300.

    The draw will be held on November 22.

    Meanwhile, the Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declared the "Thiruvonam Bumper BR 93 Result ". Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for Onam Bumper BR.93 was drawn on September 20 in Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm. The first prize worth Rs 25 crore was won by the ticket number TE 230662. The winner will receive around Rs 17.5 crore after a 30 per cent income-tax deduction.
     

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker rkn

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-347 September 22 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chandrayaan 3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Chandrayaan-3 mission update: ISRO aims to revive Vikram lander today

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain causes landslides in Kottayam;IMD issues yellow alert for 2 districts

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Hardeep Nijjar's killing

    'We are not looking to provoke...' Canada PM Trudeau in line of fire after targeting India over Nijjar killing

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins Long queues outside Mumbai Delhi Dubai stores WATCH gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series sale begins: Long queues outside Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai stores - WATCH

    cricket India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions osf

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    Tamil star Vijay Antony finally opens up on his daughter Meera's unexpected death vma

    Tamil star Vijay Antony finally opens up on his daughter Meera's unexpected death

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker rkn

    Kerala: 60 karat gold goes missing from Kodungallur Co-operative Bank Locker

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon