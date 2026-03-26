US prediction market Polymarket lists a contract for the 2026 Tamil Nadu polls, giving the incumbent DMK a 78% chance of winning. The AIADMK has 15% odds, and actor Vijay's TVK is at 7%. DMK's chances have risen while others' have fallen.

Adding an interesting layer to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections in 2026, US-based prediction market platform 'Polymarket' has listed an event contract tracking the outcome of the polls.

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Polymarket is a US-based prediction market platform where users trade contracts tied to the outcome of real world events, including elections, policy decisions, sports and economic developments.

Prediction Market Odds

According to the contract data as of 1:30 pm on March 26, the incumbent Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is assigned a 78 per cent probability of returning to power. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) follows with odds of 15 per cent. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, is the third major contender on the platform with odds of 7 percent.

Over the past week, the implied probability of a DMK victory has risen from 70 per cent to 78 per cent. During the same period, the odds for AIADMK and TVK have declined by 4 percentage points and 6 percentage points respectively.

Contract Limitations and Market Volume

The contract does not explicitly account for the role of alliances among political parties contesting the elections and mentioned in the contract.

Compared to other categories of event contracts available on Polymarket, trading activity in the Tamil Nadu election market remains relatively limited.

The contract has recorded a trading volume of approximately USD 166,000 (INR 1.4 Crores). Lower trading volumes typically indicate a thinner market, which may be less robust and more vulnerable to volatility or price manipulation.

Regulatory and Political Context

In August 2025, the Indian government banned real-money gaming (RMG) through the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act (PROGA), a ban that also includes prediction markets.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest.