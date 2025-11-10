BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Tejashwi Yadav's 'dead EC' remark, saying attacking democratic institutions is the opposition's nature. He framed the Bihar election as a fight between 'jungle raj' and 'good governance'.

'Nature to attack crucial organs of democracy' "My counter-allegation is that, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or his allied parties, whenever they don't get what they want, they start making frivolous statements about institutions like the Election Commission, the Courts, the CAG, and the Parliament. It is their nature to attack all the crucial organs of democracy," the BJP leader told reporters here. 'Fight between jungle raj and good governance' Prasad further said, "This election is between jungle raj and good governance. Tejashwi is taking forward his father's legacy of bad governance, corruption, and fear. Tejashwi Yadav presides over the legacy of his father's jungle raj... Both times when Nitish Kumar departed from the Lalu family, he said that they had no answer for the corruption in Bihar...," Prasad said. Prasad tells Tejashwi to 'do homework' Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav's remark questioning why industries are set up only in BJP-ruled states, Prasad said the former Deputy Chief Minister needs to do his homework. "Tejashwi said today, 'Why are all industries set up only in BJP-ruled states? Why not in Bihar or Tamil Nadu?' I always say that Rahul Gandhi does not do homework. Seems like Tejashwi has fallen prey to the same condition after staying with him. Please do some homework, Tejashwi. You are a Chief Ministerial candidate, even though you will never become one...," he added. Tejashwi's remarks on Election Commission Earlier today, in a press conference, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav demanded an explanation from the Election Commission for not publishing the male and female turnout figures from the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "dead" and becoming a "tool." "The first phase of the elections was on November 6. Today is November 10. Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed? The voting is on November 11 and the counting on the 14th. But you won't know for more than 4 days how many votes were cast... BJP will carry on with its sins and the Election Commission will keep covering... The Election Commission is dead and has become a tool," the RJD leader said.The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Hitting back at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for calling the Election Commission "dead" and a "tool", senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that "It is their nature to attack all the crucial organs of democracy", and said that the assembly poll is a fight between "jungle raj" and "good governance"."My counter-allegation is that, whether it is Rahul Gandhi or his allied parties, whenever they don't get what they want, they start making frivolous statements about institutions like the Election Commission, the Courts, the CAG, and the Parliament. It is their nature to attack all the crucial organs of democracy," the BJP leader told reporters here.Prasad further said, "This election is between jungle raj and good governance. Tejashwi is taking forward his father's legacy of bad governance, corruption, and fear. Tejashwi Yadav presides over the legacy of his father's jungle raj... Both times when Nitish Kumar departed from the Lalu family, he said that they had no answer for the corruption in Bihar...," Prasad said.Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav's remark questioning why industries are set up only in BJP-ruled states, Prasad said the former Deputy Chief Minister needs to do his homework. "Tejashwi said today, 'Why are all industries set up only in BJP-ruled states? Why not in Bihar or Tamil Nadu?' I always say that Rahul Gandhi does not do homework. Seems like Tejashwi has fallen prey to the same condition after staying with him. Please do some homework, Tejashwi. You are a Chief Ministerial candidate, even though you will never become one...," he added.Earlier today, in a press conference, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav demanded an explanation from the Election Commission for not publishing the male and female turnout figures from the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, calling it a "dead" and becoming a "tool." "The first phase of the elections was on November 6. Today is November 10. Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed? The voting is on November 11 and the counting on the 14th. But you won't know for more than 4 days how many votes were cast... BJP will carry on with its sins and the Election Commission will keep covering... The Election Commission is dead and has become a tool," the RJD leader said.The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source