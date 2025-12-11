A Rohini court has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail pleas for Gaurav and Saurav Luthra in the Goa Birch Hotel fire case. The Goa police opposed the plea, citing non-cooperation and alleging the brothers fled the country.

Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea

The Rohini court has reserved the order on the anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra. It is expected that the court will pronounce the order at 5:30 pm on Thursday.

Goa Police Oppose Bail

The Goa police opposed the anticipatory bail pleas filed by the Luthra brothers Gaurav and Saurabh. Goa police said that Gaurav Luthra, Saurav Luthra and Ajay Gupta are signatories in the club. The club's Panchayat licence issued earlier has already been expired, and was not renewed.

The counsel for Goa Police argued that there is no cooperation on the part of the brothers which disentitled them for extraordinary protection by the court. The counsel said that the brothers left India on December 7. Though they said that they had left in the night of December 6. This the counsel argued showed that Saurav and Gaurav Luthra misled the court, misled the authorities and left the country.

The Goa Police further claimed that the medical grounds cited by the alleged accused are bogus as the patient was not seen by the doctor

Defense Argues for Protection

Senior advocate Tanvir Ahmed appeared on behlaf of the Luthra brothers and submitted that as per FIR the incident occurred was due to negligence,and was not homicidal. The counsel argued that there was a threat to applicant's family. He further said that the applicants are before the court for protection of life and a man before the court is not an absconder.

The counsel said that the perception of innocence is there under the law and the accused are not convicts. He further informed the court that the brothers are ready to join investigation. He argued that no notice to join the investigation was given and a warrant was issued straightaway.

The counsel said that the Luthras' managers run 40 restaurant all over india, the men sitting in Delhi cannot be present everywhere. He said that the Luthras had an event to attend in Phuket, therefore they had booked a ticket.

The counsel argued that arrest cannot be made in a rage or in vengeance.

Brothers Detained, Partner in Custody

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand and are expected to be deported to India. Another of their partners, Ajay Gupta, was produced on Thursday before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court in Mapusa. The court has remanded him to seven days of police custody for further investigation, officials said. (ANI)